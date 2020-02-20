Solicitan más información de programa de distribución de agujas 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published Solicitan más información de programa de distribución de agujas El Concejo Municipal de Chico también discutió sobre el programa de distribución de agujas, solicitaron información de la organización encargada y buscan otras opciones. 0

Solicitan más información de programa de distribución de agujas Concejo discutió el programa de distribucón de agujas por casi dos horas anoche. Votaron cinco a dos para que northern valley harm reduction presente informacón y proponga cambios. El abogado de la ciudad tambén investigara lo que otras ciudad han hecho para prohibir programas similares.





