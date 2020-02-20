Global  

Solicitan más información de programa de distribución de agujas

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
El Concejo Municipal de Chico también discutió sobre el programa de distribución de agujas, solicitaron información de la organización encargada y buscan otras opciones.
Concejo discutó el programa de distribucón de agujas por casi dos horas anoche.

Votaron cinco a dos para que northern valley harm reduction presente informacón y proponga cambios.

El abogado de la ciudad tambén investigara lo que otras ciudad han hecho para prohibir programas similares.




