Rommie Essex has been missing for a year now, still no clues

84 year old man reported missing by his family.

Rommie lee essex is still missing and his daughter says she just wants closure.

Good evening, i'm craig ford.

And i'm emily leonard.

Wtva's wayne hereford spoke with donna essex about her father's disappearance and the last time she spoke with him.

Standup.

"rommie essex was last seen walking near the pine ridge apartments on february 18, 2019.

His daughter says she talked to him on the phone earlier in the day.

"he had called me frantically ,thinking that someone had tried to break into his apartment.

He was using a neighbor's phone."

Donna essex lives in las vegas nevada.

She said she got local family members to check on her dad after the call.

Everything seemed to be o.k.

"we got family members out there to just make sure everything was good which it was.

But i just find that god had allowed me to hear his voice at least one more time before he went missing."

Last year we interviewed a woman at a local hotel who said she had seen essex near the best western on north gloster in tupelo.

She says he actually checked into the hotel at the time.

"but i remember this hat.

But i don't remember like i couldn't even tell you that he was like an older guy.

But you're pretty sure he checked in her.

Yes.

I believe it was just for one night.

If i'm not mistaken."

But we have not been able to find out any information about what happened to essex .

Donna says she has spoken to tupelo police investigators.

"no clues .

But yes its been a year."

We reached out to police but have not received a response so far.

Now donna and her family says they want closure in her father's disappearance.

"we are still looking for him.

I hate to say it, dead or alive we are still looking for my father."

Standup.

The mississippi bureau of investigation reported a possible citing of essex last year in columbus.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact the tupelo police department at 841-6491.

In tupelo wayne hereford wtva nine news.

At , matt's here