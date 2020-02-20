Global  

St. Peter Claver students helping change how Bibb County handles trash

Some 4th-grade students are doing their part to help the community, by composting.
But governor brian kemp has to sign it.

The new limits would take effect this summer.

Fourth grade students are doing their part to help the community ... by composting.

"second hand soil" is collaborating with saint peter claver catholic school ..

To help students change the way bibb county deals with trash.

Second hand soil provides compost bins for students to fill with waste.

Students turn their waste into soil ..




