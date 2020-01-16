Global  

Bernie Sander: Least Wealthy Member Of Congress

Sen.

Bernie Sanders is known as one of the least wealthy members of Congress.

Sanders earns a yearly salary of $174,000 as a senator and his total assets were less than $750,000 in 2015.

Financial-disclosure documents show he made more than $1 million in 2016 and 2017 from royalties from his books.

He published “Our Revolution” in 2016 and “Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution” in 2017.
