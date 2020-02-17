Global  

North Texas Newlyweds In Quarantine Due To Coronavirus On Cruise Ship

North Texas Newlyweds In Quarantine Due To Coronavirus On Cruise Ship

North Texas Newlyweds In Quarantine Due To Coronavirus On Cruise Ship

The couple is in quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio until they can be cleared by health officials.
Recent related news from verified sources

Scottsdale surgeon stuck on cruise ship in Japan begins another coronavirus quarantine in Texas

After enduring a two-week coronavirus quarantine in Japan, a Scottsdale surgeon is confined again --...
azcentral.com - Published

Americans evacuated from cruise ship in Japan arrive in U.S.

Hundreds of Americans are back in the U.S. after they were evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan, the...
CBS News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate' [Video]Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate'

A Japanese infectious disease specialist has castigated his government&apos;s handling of quarantine on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, saying it was run by &quot;bureaucrats&quot; who..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published

Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate' [Video]Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate'

A Japanese infectious disease specialist has castigated his government's handling of quarantine on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, saying it was run by "bureaucrats" who stoked the crisis by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:14Published

