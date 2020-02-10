Proposed hotel causes concerns

Hotel could soon open its doors in chico.

But people who live near the proposed location aren't thrilled about the idea.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live on bruce road in chico with what they're saying.

They tell me- there's already a lot of traffic on this street and they don't want it to get worse.

A sign on the northeast corner of bruce road and highway 32- announcing a marriot towneplace suites project.

Some folks who live nearby started a group called "no hotel california" and posted "no hotel" signs all around.

The group's spokesperson- sandy goulart says - they have collected 1300 signatures against the project.

0-5"i hope they think it over and put the hotel someplace else because it doesn't belong here" 6-10 "i think a new hotel isn't a bad idea but i think this isn't a good location because of all the traffic" 11-15 "it would increase traffic i like it the way it is, i don't know too much about whats getting built but i wouldn't want it to get worse.

" this area was also evacuated during the camp fire- people say they're concerned that the increase in traffic could be hazardous if there's another evacuation.

I reached out to brendan ottoboni from the city of chico public works department- he says they aren't able to comment on how the hotel would impact traffic- because the project is still in early stages of planning.

There's a meeting monday, march second at 6:30pm at the canyon oaks country club where people can come voice their concerns.

Now for the