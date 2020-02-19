WCBI NEWS AT SIX - FEBRUARY 19, 2020

Thanks for joining us tonight..

Two northeast mississippi attorneys will argue before the supreme court next week in a case that could determine whether the government of sudan will pay billions of dollars to victims of 1998 terrorist attacks.

Attorneys jamie franks and bill wheeler will argue that sudan is liable for nearly six billion dollars in punitive damages related to the terrorist bombings that targeted two u s embassies on august 7 1998.

More than 200 people were killed in the truck bomb attacks.

Sudan was found liable in 2011 for harboring terrorists linked to osama bin laden and al qaeda.

The government of sudan has tied the case up in appeals//.

"the court held, in 2014 that not only should sudan and iran be punished with compensatory damages, they should have to pay punitive damages, which those punitive damages, in the amount of a compensatory damage verdict, that is what will be argued in the united states supreme court next week."

"we are not only representing us citizens, but foreign nationals, who worked for the us government, throughout the world it's the main face of the usa , are employees who work at the embassies."

Wheeler and franks will have one hour to make their arguments before the justices.

A decision is expected this summer.

An oktibbeha county man sentenced to 120 years in prison for selling cocaine will soon be re- sentenced.

Felix wynn was convicted on two counts of selling cocaine in 2006.

He was sentenced in oktibbeha county circuit court as a habitual offender.

Wynn's attorney at the time argued before the state supreme court that the judge was under the impression that wynn's sentenced had to be doubled.

That's why he was given 120 years and a two million dollar fine.

State law says a judge "may" double the sentence.

Wynn's current attorney, roy perkins, tells wcbi the state's high court has granted a re-sentencing for march 3rd.

Wynn is asking for the court to sentence him to the 14 years he has already served.

Perkins says he feels hopeful about a positive outcome.

Wipe to gfx two men are arrested in connection to a sexual assault on valentine's day.

Shawn franklin and daryl walker are both charged with rape.

A 59-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted on february 14 to the lowndes county sheriff's office.

Both men remain behind bars.

Wipe to gfx a teenager is facing charges in lee county after allegedly making threats to schools on social media.

The sheriff's department began investigating the incident after finding out about the post this morning.

The investigation revealed it was a 14-year-old in lee county who posted the threat.

Investigators say the threat did not mention a particular person or school and they believe this is an isolated incident.

The 14-year-old remains in custody.

Gfx video of a school bus, full of kids, going through flood waters in columbus is going viral..

A wcbi viewer sent us this cell phone video.

You can see the bus driver plow through the high waters on community road.

The incident happened last week.

Columbus municipal school district superintendent dr. cherie labat released this statement after wcbi sent her the video... "the safety of our students is our top priority.

The video is disturbing and will be sent to the bus contractor for bus transportation ecco ride so that we can discuss procedures that will ensure the safety of cmsd students going forward."

End quote... no one was injured in the incident.

Wipe to vo a lowndes county campground is beginning cleanup after rainfall causes it to close.

The dewayne hayes campground posted these pictures showing damage to the park.

The park was temporarily closed on february 11 because of flooding.

Employees warn that when the camp reopens there could still be debris on the road, parking area, and campsites.

Visitors are asked to be patient while staff cleans up and makes repairs// temperatures are expected to dip down below freezing again over the next few days.

Community organizations are partnering with the city of columbus to re- open a warming shelter.

Our cash matlock is at the shelter's new location, he joins us live with more information.

Guys i'm here on 2nd avenue north in downtown columbus.

The warming station will be set up right here, in the farmer's market annex.

In the past, the location of the shelter has changed, but organizers say they'll probably stick with the annex building for the foreseeable future.

Reverend sandra depriest has worked with the golden triangle regional homeless coalition for almost a decade.

"we feel a real christian duty to reach out to those that are homeless and to help them."

As co-president, she oversees various programs... like the warming shelter.

"we've set 32 degrees as the temperature for when it's extremely cold, so thursday and friday night of this week, we'll have the shelter open."

The shelter has already opened two or three times this winter, but depriest says there's a misconception about what all the shelter has to offer.

"we will also provide meals while they are there for those who are staying there..."

"we have security all night long.

We have volunteers to provide food and coffee, we have towels and hygiene kits.

Have blankets and cots supplied by the salvation army."

In the past, the police station has doubled as a warming shelter.

Co-president martha kirkley says there's a reason for changing the location.

"we thought that people might be hesitant to come to the police station because they may have an outstanding warrant or something like that or they just don't feel comfortable."

Kirkley says feeling comfortable is just as important as being warm.

"no one will be interviewing them or doing background checks.

" the temporary shelter is similar to other short term rental programs through the coalition.

"we have a contractual relationship with an area hotel and we help house people from one to three nights."

"some hotels and motels are just not open to the homeless population being with them, but we really have had no problems. we have one hotel on hwy 45 that we use often."

But for now, volunteers do the best with what they have.

"it's a safe spot.

We're just here to give them a warm place to spend the night."

The warming shelter will open thursday and friday from 5pm to 8am.

Organizers say the shelter will stay open as long as it's needed.

Reporting in columbus, cash matlock, w news.

First look stinger first look summary: rain will redevelop this evening and carryover into thursday.

Less than 1/4" may fall closer to the ms/tn border with 1-2" possible across the southern half of the wcbi coverage area.

A swath of even heavier rain may occur just to our south across central mississippi near the i-20 corridor.

Cool and about a year ago, the j l king center in starkville almost had to close its doors due a lack of funding.

The center was receiving funds through emerson's family centered programs but due to a government shutdown..

Emerson was no longer able to support the center.

Bobby martinez went to starkville today to check in on the activities at j l king// bobby, how is the center holding up// it was a devastating and shocking time when the j l king center was notified that its doors might have to shut.

But instead of caving in, they fought back and found a way to keep their doors open.

"for awhile we didn't know what was going to happen."

It was a dark time for the people at the j l king center about a year ago.

A government shutdown forced hundreds of services and programs across the country to close, which impacted the j l king center.

It was a moment that left adult education instructor angel christian in disbelief.

"it was just unreal.

Like how could we lose funding.

How could others not see the necessity and not really appreciate what we have been doing for years."

Christian says shutting down j l king would take away programs that helped students.

"we didn't know if we could still provide the adult education classes.

Or still have after school programming.

Which this community desperately needs."

And with their backs against the wall, the community came in to lend a helping hand.

"we had community partners.

Like east mississippi community college that does provide ged classes now.

Work preparation as well which i teach.

Also we have our non- profit 501c3 status through great friends and community partners like allison bueler and paul luckett."

Now, students are still able to continue to sharpen their minds and help further their education.

Kendrick thompson is a prime example.

He says this center has helped him in so many ways.

"it helped me out a lot.

For one it's a free class.

As long as i put my hours in which i'm entitled to 40 hours.

And i been studying.

Going over things that i needed help in.

We have tutors come so that's help right there.

In areas that i don't know.

We have tutors come all through the week.

It's awesome man."

Thompson wants to one day get his college degree.

So the opportunity this center provides, is a step in the right direction.

"trying to further my education more to though.

Because i got my diploma is 2014 from here.

But i been for so long so i need to refreshing, get back into basics and i mean the last i want to further my education more than what it is.

Because i'm planning on going to college and get a great job."

If you'd like to donate to the j l king center, that information is on our website wcbi dot com.

Stinger some fan favorites are returning to the skies over columbus... we find out who's bringing high flying excitement to columbus air force itawamba community college's paralegal technology program is raising the bar..

According to "best colleges'.... icc's paralegal technology program is among the stop 10 online paralegal degree programs in the country.

Students can take courses in wills and estates, family law, torts and real property.

The program prepares students for entry level positions as paralegals and legal assistants.

Icc's graduation rate stands at 47 percent, the highest it has ever been.

"excited to know our paralegal program is tying to students graduating and helping us achieve great graduation rates but more importantly, making a difference in the lives of people we serve."

According to best colleges, the bureau of labor statistics projects that employment for paralegals and legal assistants will increase by twelve percent over the next decade.

"wings over columbus" is right around the corner and excitement is flying high.

Acts will perform on the columbus air force base runway.

The u.s. air force thunderbirds are the stars of the show.

Their precision aircraft perform high-flying acts.

The thunderbirds are the face of the air force and want to interact with as many people as possible during their shows.

"community outreach.

So , just not here on base but also in the local community.

Being able to bring young kids out, see what's going on, on the air force base... come out and see the jets up close and personal and just being able to interact with the community.

Let them know that were out here representing all 685,000 men and women across the entire united states air force."

"wings over columbus" is april 25th and april 26th stinger wx open summary: rain will redevelop this evening and carryover into thursday.

Less than 1/4" may fall closer to the ms/tn border with 1-2" possible across the southern half of the wcbi coverage area.

A swath of even heavier rain may occur just to our south across central mississippi near summary: rain will redevelop this evening and carryover into thursday.

Less than 1/4" may fall closer to the ms/tn border with 1-2" possible across the southern half of the wcbi coverage area.

A swath of even heavier rain may occur just to our south across central mississippi near the i-20 corridor.

Cool and dry weather builds in for friday and saturday.

Wednesday night: cloudy with rain developing.

Lows will be mainly in the low 40s but some 30s are possible across the northern areas.

Northerly winds remain breezy between 10 and 15 mph.

Thursday: morning rain.

A few flakes may mix in near the tn border but warm ground and temperatures above freezing will limit any impacts.

Clouds decrease from north to south during the afternoon.

Highs should top out in the 40s.

Northerly winds 10-20 with gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday night: clear, breezy, and much colder.

Actual temperatures fall into the upper 20s with wind chill values tumbling into the teens and low 20s.

Winter gear will be a must once again.

Friday: sunny and dry.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A northerly breeze will keep a winter chill going all day long.

Friday night: clear and cold.

Lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday: mostly sunny.

Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday night: partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday: clouds increase.

Weather wrap stinger the bulldogs back inside the hump in a must-win sec battle we're live from starkville with a preview, next in sports... mississippi state back home for a must win sec game the bulldogs currently on the outside looking in in terms of ncaa tournament talk.....but plenty of basketball left to make a run wcbi sport's courtney robb joins live inside the hump before the bulldogs take on south carolina.... hat all msu fans are curious about is what are the bulldogs chaning in making the ncaa champs next month there are five teams ahead they are playing this game inside the hump a much better team at home than away from last weeek"i think it helpt just increases the focus.

Every game is just the biggest game of the year, and has been for quite a while.

You've got a team coming in here in south carolina that's won six out of seven, and eight of its last ten.

They're playing as good as anybody in our league right now.

They're so physical and tough, they play a lot of bodies.

They're so big and physical and strong, you look at their bodies and i know that mike leach will be jealous watching our guys play tomorrow agaisnt these guys because they've got some guys that look like some good safeties.

Good tight ends, good linebacker, i mean they've got bodies that won't quit."

Onights matchup 16 and 9 overall record fighting and clawing theri way into the tournament 8pm tip off back to you tom amory soccer's morgan mitchell signs with icc mitchell led the lady panthers in goals this season, leading amory to the second round of the postseason mitchell racking up 10-plus goals in each seasons as a starter in amory, starting in 8th grade when we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your forecast.

You are