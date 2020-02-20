Before scoring Warren Evans' endorsement, Bloomberg campaign hired his wife

Global  

The wife of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, who last week endorsed Mike Bloomberg for president, has been working as a full-time employee on Bloomberg’s campaign for the last month.
