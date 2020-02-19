Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ana de Armas Talks About Casting as Marilyn Monroe

Ana de Armas Talks About Casting as Marilyn Monroe

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Ana de Armas Talks About Casting as Marilyn Monroe

Ana de Armas Talks About Casting as Marilyn Monroe

She thinks that Andrew Dominik's decision to cast her, a Cuban actress, as the American bombshell is a major statement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ana de Armas: My casting as Marilyn Monroe is groundbreaking


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •Hindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ana de Armas thrilled to play Marilyn Monroe in 'groundbreaking' film [Video]Ana de Armas thrilled to play Marilyn Monroe in 'groundbreaking' film

Ana de Armas has described her upcoming performance as Marilyn Monroe in biopic Blonde as "groundbreaking".

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published

Ana de Armas: My casting as Marilyn Monroe [Video]Ana de Armas: My casting as Marilyn Monroe

Ana de Armas Ana de Armas: My casting as Marilyn Monroe is groundbreaking She thinks that Andrew Dominik's decision to cast her, a Cuban actress, as the American bombshell is a major statement. Her..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.