Snowpiercer movie (2013) - Chris Evans, Kang-ho Song, Ed Harris
Snowpiercer movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In a future where a failed climate-change experiment has killed all life except for the lucky few who boarded the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around the globe, a new class system emerges.
Director: Bong Joon Ho
Writers: Bong Joon Ho, Kelly Masterson, Bong Joon Ho
Stars: Chris Evans, Kang-ho Song, Ed Harris