Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After Second Day Of Deliberations

Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After Second Day Of Deliberations

Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After Second Day Of Deliberations

After day two of jury deliberations in the rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, there's still no verdict; CBSN New York's Alice Gainer reports.
