Emperor Movie - Dayo Okeniyi, Naturi Naughton 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:47s - Published Emperor Movie - Dayo Okeniyi, Naturi Naughton Emperor Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Inspired by the true story of Shields Green, a slave who makes a daring escape to freedom, meets Frederick Douglass, and decides to fight alongside John Brown at Harpers Ferry. Director Mark Amin Writers Mark Amin, Pat Charles Actors Dayo Okeniyi, Naturi Naughton, Mykelti Williamson, Kat Graham, James Cromwell, Bruce Dern Genre Drama In Theaters March 27th, 2020 |© 2020 Briarcliff Entertainment 0

