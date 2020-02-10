Global  

Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead

Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.
Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in a German city near and special forces were chasing the gunmen who fled in a car, police said.

Heavily armed police sealed off two streets in the city of Hanau where ambulances had rushed.

A police helicopter hovered over the city, east of the financial hub Frankfurt.

The motive for the shootings is still unclear.

Local media said gunmen had opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau.

The gunmen fled the scene of the first incident in a dark-coloured car.

Police have set up a hotline for members of the public with information that could lead to the perpetrators.



