Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas

Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas

Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas

Democratic presidential hopefuls came face to face on the debate stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, joined by a new candidate--Michael Bloomberg.

Andria Borba reports.

(2-19-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

6 Democratic Candidates Meet On Debate Stage In Las Vegas

Six Democratic candidates are meeting on the debate stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday night.
CBS 2 - Published

How to Watch the Nevada Democratic Debate — Now Featuring Mike Bloomberg

2020 Democratic primary candidates are set to take to the stage in Las Vegas Wednesday night in a...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

khensler22

Kelly Hensler RT @grace_panetta: Forbes estimates of the net worth of all the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on the Nevada debate stage tonight:… 25 seconds ago

Rquebus

Rquebus RT @JonahDispatch: So weird to see a presidential debate where all of the candidates attack each other rather than take on the improbable b… 44 seconds ago

a_maturi

David the Gnome RT @AlecMacGillis: Presidential debate stage tonight for the party of the young, the racially diverse, and the little guy: Billionaires: 2… 49 seconds ago

LawsonMulvihill

I LIKE MIKE RT @business: The leading Democratic presidential candidates will debate Wednesday night in an atmosphere already loaded with acrimony 👀 H… 1 minute ago

TalkinToU

TalkinToU RT @NBCNews: The candidates take the stage at tonight's #DemDebate in Las Vegas. Live blog: https://t.co/co8dXPv7dF https://t.co/OTRtT2NE… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg Joins Democratic Debate Stage For The First Time [Video]Michael Bloomberg Joins Democratic Debate Stage For The First Time

The candidates will debate Wednesday night in Nevada.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:00Published

Bloomberg Will Sell Company If Elected As President [Video]Bloomberg Will Sell Company If Elected As President

Michael Bloomberg’s campaign said the Democratic presidential contender would sell his company if elected. Bloomberg mentioned selling Bloomberg LP, his financial information company, in the past...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.