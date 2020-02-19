Porterville Fire Captain killed in library fire

Global  

A blaze broke out shortly after 4 p.m., Tuesday night at a library in Porterville.

The fire claimed the life of one firefighter, and unconfirmed reports say another firefighter is still unaccounted for.
