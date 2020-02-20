Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > GeForce Now proves Google’s approach to cloud gaming is wack

GeForce Now proves Google’s approach to cloud gaming is wack

Video Credit: Engadget AOL - Duration: 06:13s - Published < > Embed
GeForce Now proves Google’s approach to cloud gaming is wack

GeForce Now proves Google’s approach to cloud gaming is wack

After 7 years in beta, Nvidia recently launched its GeForce Now game streaming service.

While it's launching with less impressive specs than Google's competing Stadia game streaming, GeForce now offers a larger game library, better graphics, more control, and a more reliable experience.

A hard resolution limit of 1080p is just one way NVIDIA has made GeForce Now so reliable in its first few weeks on the open market -- and Stadia should follow suite.

This move would be more than a technical boundary.

It would be a sign that Google understands what players want from streaming today, not just in the future.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.