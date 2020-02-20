GeForce Now proves Google’s approach to cloud gaming is wack

After 7 years in beta, Nvidia recently launched its GeForce Now game streaming service.

While it's launching with less impressive specs than Google's competing Stadia game streaming, GeForce now offers a larger game library, better graphics, more control, and a more reliable experience.

A hard resolution limit of 1080p is just one way NVIDIA has made GeForce Now so reliable in its first few weeks on the open market -- and Stadia should follow suite.

This move would be more than a technical boundary.

It would be a sign that Google understands what players want from streaming today, not just in the future.