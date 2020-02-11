Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > National Women's History Museum Closer To Becoming A Reality

National Women's History Museum Closer To Becoming A Reality

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
National Women's History Museum Closer To Becoming A Reality

National Women's History Museum Closer To Becoming A Reality

A museum dedicated to women's history is one step closer to joining other museums on the National Mall in Washington D.C.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

House votes to establish national women's history museum

Every woman in the House voted in favor of creating a Smithsonian women's history museum — except...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

iconcollector2

DONA VAN ECK RT @womenshistory: Council XIX, the NWHM’s young professionals group, recently hosted a fundraising event in partnership with @ShopMadeInDC… 32 minutes ago

ontherocks47

Aztlan House votes to establish national women's history museum https://t.co/Wtmd99IaMU 32 minutes ago

amberddlight

amberddlight RT @NPR: The House passed a bill aimed at establishing a Smithsonian Women's History Museum on or near the National Mall. "For too long, w… 1 hour ago

alliekenney

allie RT @HistoryExtra: Opinion: A museum of women's history is long overdue – and so are many others (via @CNN) https://t.co/GoO5gLKjAW 2 hours ago

its__riss

Marissa Churchill RT @Betches_Sup: And it shall have one men’s restroom for every three women’s where they line up down a hall that reads “Sick of waiting? I… 3 hours ago

LauraJuneDavis

Dr. Laura June Davis RT @ThomasAFoster: My latest: "A museum of women's history is long overdue -- and so are many others" https://t.co/c9yne40tTx @womenshistor… 4 hours ago

texasjeanne56

PennsylvaniaNANA House passes bill to establish a national women's history museum https://t.co/NyhSUBxeCB via @CBSNews 224 Democrat… https://t.co/i99oQ7kaNq 5 hours ago

HistoryExtra

History Extra Opinion: A museum of women's history is long overdue – and so are many others (via @CNN) https://t.co/GoO5gLKjAW 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Passes Resolution To Build Women's History Museum On DC's National Mall [Video]House Passes Resolution To Build Women's History Museum On DC's National Mall

The House passed a key resolution Tuesday.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.