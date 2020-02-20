Global  

Wilder, Fury engage in war of words ahead of rematch

Fighters clash at pre-fight news conference, trading shoves and trash talk
SHOWS: LAS VEGAS NEVADA, UNITED STATES.

FEBRUARY 19, 2020 (REUTERS-ACCESS ALL) 1 (SOUNDBITE) (English) DEONTAY WILDER SAYING "Don't forget when I found you you were strung out on coke.

When I found you you were like a big house contemplating killing yourself.

So don't you ever forget who brought you to big time boxing.

I drug you back.

I brought you back!

I put food on your table for your family to eat and I'm doing it for the second time so don't you ever forget that!

I brought you to big time boxing!

Last time you were here what did you do?

Who showed up and saw you?

Fifteen the first time thirty the second time.When I came you showed up?

Damn near sold it out.

I sold the pay-per-view too and this time they're here for me to see unfinished business." (SOUNDBITE) (English) TYSON FURY SAYING "Untrue" 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEONTAY WILDER SAYING "That is facts.

That is facts.

I'm talking.

I'm talking banana peel.I'm talking big woman" 5.

WHITE FLASH 6.(SOUNDBITE) (English) TYSON FURY SAYING "Deontay Wilder spouting a lot of rubbish.

He gave me an opportunity did he?

I gave him his biggest payday of his whole life.

Got him a big payday with Showtime.

Brought him to the biggest stage in the world being Las Vegas and here he is.

This is how he thanks me.

He's got a whole lot of appreciation for someone who's fed him, looked after him and put millions in his account.

Very nice person D.

You know you owe me everything.

I brung you to this level.

Welcome to big time boxing.

He fought his number one ranked opponent in his last fight.

He done 300,000 buys in the biggest country in the world.

I can fight a bum and do a million views at home!" (Production: Peter Bullock) STORY: Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury jettisoned their previously cordial tone in favor of a heated and personal exchange in the final news conference before their highly-anticipated rematch on Saturday in Las Vegas.

WBC champion Wilder 42-0-1 (41 KO) and lineal heavyweight champion Fury 29-0-1 (20 KO) shoved each other when they took the stage at the MGM Grand on Wednesday before both promising knockouts.

"Wilder is very nervous," said the English-born Fury.

"I can see his jumper going in and out from the big heart beat pounding out of his chest.

"He's terrified.

He's nervous as hell.

He doesn't know what to expect, and he's getting knocked out," Fury said, adding that Wilder would be begging him for a rematch after he is defeated.

The American responded with laughter at Fury's repeated claim that he will end the fight in the second round.

"When I knock you out, go do stand-up comedy.

You've got a career there.

"You've got pillows for fists and that's why I kept running through you." The first meeting between the pair in December 2018 ended in a controversial split-decision draw after 12 explosive rounds, a result that satisfied neither fighter but left both with their undefeated records intact.

The fight included a vicious right hand from Wilder in the 12th that send the towering Fury to the canvas and appeared to end the fight but miraculously Fury rose to his feet to reach the final bell.

Fury, who fought twice in Las Vegas last year, wore a jacket of the popular NHL franchise the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday and said he was a "bigger star than their homegrown heavyweight" Wilder, who hails from Alabama.

"Is there anything the Gypsy King can't do, including slapping him in the mouth?" he said, referencing his own nickname.

"There's nothing I can't do." Wilder hit below the belt when he brought up Fury's past struggles with depression, drug use and weight gain, which cost Fury his heavyweight titles when he was unable to defend them after his stunning upset of Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Fury has since battled back from the brink of suicide and last year embarked on a speaking tour promoting mental health awareness.

"It's a big show and I'm very happy we could all get together and put this on for the fans around the world," Fury said.

"If it's anything good as the talking we're doing up on stage here, we're in for a real treat." (Production:Peter Bullock)



