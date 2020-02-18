New speaker series focuses on technology

Gas buddy dot com slash pay.

A new speaker series is helping teach the in's and out's of technology.

Its called "tech talk" rose-hulman institute of technology..

The terre haute chamber of commerce... indiana state..

And the indiana small business development center are working together on this.

The idea is for local experts to come in and talk about tech.

Today ---several people of all ages heard from isu professor william mackey on behavioral cyber security.

That's essentially a focus on the people who are behind the computer..and how to prevent cyber crimes.

"in traditional street crime we try to look at things through the eyes of the offender for robbery, drug use, or things of that nature.

This is no different here."

This is the first talk of this series.

Follow "launch terre haute" on facebook for more information