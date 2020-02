President Trump doubles down on efforts to increase water for Central Valley farmers

SUPPLY MORE WATER TOFARMERS IN CENTRAL CALIFORNIA.MANY IN THE AGINDUSTRY WERE IN TODAY'SAUDIENCE AND WERE VERY HAPYTO HAVE HIS SUPPORT.THIS WAS THE PRESIDENTS FIRSTSTOP IN BAKERSFIELD WHILE INOFFICE.

HE TOUCHEDDOWN JUST BEFORE 2 THISAFTERNOON JUST AFTER LEAVINGPALM SPRINGS FOR A FUNDRAISER.HE CAME OUT TOROARING APPLAUSE AT THE JACOHANGAR HERE ATMEADOWS FIELD AIRPORT.

THE CROWDPACKED WITH ABOUT 1000PEOPLE AS TRUMP GAVE HISREMARKS.

THIS WAS AN INVITE-ONLY EVENT.

MOST IN THE CROWDWERE TRUMPSUPPORTERS, AND MANY WERE IN THEAG INDUSTRY."YOU'RE INCREDIBLE PEOPLE YOUWORK SO HARD AND YOURE SMART ASHELLBECAUSE IN YOUR BUSINESS YOUHAVE TO SMART.

YOU COMMUNITIESCOUNTRY APPRECIATES IT SO MUCH.THATS WHY IM HERE AND I WILLALWAYS KEEP FIGHTING FOR THEAMERICAN FARMER, RANCHER, THEPEOPLE IN THIS ROOM WE'RE GOINGTO FIGHT FOR YOU.

AND WE'REGONNA WIN ANDWE'RE GONNA GET YOU YOUR WATERAND PUT A LOT OF PRESSURE ONYOURGOVERNOR."LAST OCTOBER, TRUMP UNVEILED NEWRULES TO GOVERNCALIFORNIA'S TIGHT WATER SUPPLY,COMMITTING TOSEND MORE TO FARMERS IN THECENTRAL VALLEY.

EARLIER THISMONTH, CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GAVINNEWSOMANNOUNCING A PLAN TO KEEP MOREWATER IN THE SAN JOAQUINRIVER DELTA.

THE NEWSOMADMINISTRATION SAID IT WOULDSUE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OVERIT'S NEW RULES, BUT SOFAR IT HAS NOT DONE SO.

ATTODAY'S EVENT, TRUMPCEREMONIOUSLY SIGNING HISADMINISTRATION'S REWORKING OFTHOSE ENVIRONMENTAL RULES WITHSEVERALFARMERS, AND HOUSE MINORITYLEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY BY HISSIDE.

WE HEARD FROM ONE FARMERWHO UNDERLINED THE IMPORTANCE OFWATER TO HIS OPERATION."WATER FOR US IS EVERYTHING,WATER IS THE BEGGINING MIDDLEAND END,WITHOUT WATER, WE HAVE NOTHING.IT'S JUST THE END."STARRH SAID HE WAS WORRIED THATIF THE STATE GETS IT'S WAY,IT'LL PUT HE AND HIS FAMILY OUTOF BUSINESS.PRESIDENT TRUMP IS NOW HEADED TOA KEEP AMERICA GREATRALLY IN PHOENIX.

THAT WILLSTART AT 7.

