Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New information in high profile child rape case in Santa Cruz

New information in high profile child rape case in Santa Cruz

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
New information in high profile child rape case in Santa Cruz

New information in high profile child rape case in Santa Cruz

Today a judge re-instated a dozen charges against the former nurses accused of 43 counts of child rape
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New information in high profile child rape case in Santa Cruz

TONIGHT ON A HIGHPROFILE CHILD RAPECASE IN SANTA CRUZ.TODAY A JUDGE RE-INSTATED A DOZENCHARGES AGAINSTRASHEL BRANDON ANDEMILY STEPHENS.BOTH WOMAN NOWFACE 43-COUNTS OFCHILD RAPE.THE FORMER NURSESWERE THE GIRLFRIENDSOF FORMER BRAINSURGEON, JAMES KOHWHO COMMITTED SUICIDEIN JAIL WHILE AWAITINGTRIAL LAST YEAR.BRANDON ANDSTEPHENS ARE DUE BACKIN COURT MARCHFOURTH .....THAT'SWHEN A JUDGE WILL SETA TRIAL DATE.

##ANOTHER




You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime New information in high profile #child #rape #case in #Santa #Cruz - Feb 19 @ 10:42 PM ET https://t.co/KoWjvlpvSG 18 minutes ago

coba16

Pitry RT @ksbw: New information in high profile child rape case in Santa Cruz https://t.co/9muMEYbQGm 59 minutes ago

ksbw

KSBW Action News 8 New information in high profile child rape case in Santa Cruz https://t.co/9muMEYbQGm 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates [Video]Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

UC Santa Cruz Republican Club attacked by 2 students [Video]UC Santa Cruz Republican Club attacked by 2 students

UC Santa Cruz Republican Club attacked by 2 students

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.