Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Immortalizing the Long-Time Residents of Chicago's West Side

Immortalizing the Long-Time Residents of Chicago's West Side

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Immortalizing the Long-Time Residents of Chicago's West Side

Immortalizing the Long-Time Residents of Chicago's West Side

Alt Space Chicago is an arts nonprofit honoring long-time resident of Chicago’s West Side by providing free portraits of community members.

Portrait subjects are seated on antique chairs in the middle of public parks, and after, they get a free poster of their picture!

Barbara Butler - who has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years participated in the first photo session at Hubbard Park.

"I've been here long enough to see this neighborhood change, change, change back, change again.

Change for the worse, change for the better," she said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Immortalizing the Long-Time Residents of Chicago's West Side

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream Immortalizing the Long-Time Residents of Chicago's West Side instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Snake charmer killed after being bitten by cobra in Indonesia [Video]Snake charmer killed after being bitten by cobra in Indonesia

A snake charmer was killed after being bitten by a cobra in West Kalimantan, Indonesia. The black magic shaman, named Norjani, caught the huge reptile a week ago and kept it locked in his wooden hut..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:53Published

Parachute accident leaves Austrian man dangling from 820ft high cliff in Thailand [Video]Parachute accident leaves Austrian man dangling from 820ft high cliff in Thailand

Rescue workers were in a race against time on Monday (Jan 13) to save an Austrian parachutist stuck on a cliff. Johannes Grasser, 28, leapt from from the peak of Khao Ok Thalu, a mountain in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.