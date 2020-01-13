Immortalizing the Long-Time Residents of Chicago's West Side

Alt Space Chicago is an arts nonprofit honoring long-time resident of Chicago’s West Side by providing free portraits of community members.

Portrait subjects are seated on antique chairs in the middle of public parks, and after, they get a free poster of their picture!

Barbara Butler - who has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years participated in the first photo session at Hubbard Park.

"I've been here long enough to see this neighborhood change, change, change back, change again.

Change for the worse, change for the better," she said.