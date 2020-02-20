Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Inspection Set For Twin Bridges

Inspection Set For Twin Bridges

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
Inspection Set For Twin BridgesInspection Set For Twin Bridges
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Inspection Set For Twin Bridges

At nine starts now.

Tonight at nine?

A traffic alert.

Drivers using the twin bridges tomorrow morning are urged to remain vigilant as they're headed to work.

If you're planning to use the north bound bridge?

You need to be on the lookout?

Because some of those lanes will be closed after one of the piers was hit.

Joylyn bukovac travels to henderson tonight and shares this report.

"since the twin bridge taking you into evansville is already prone to some congestion.

Many drivers are hoping it doesn't stay down to one lane of traffic for very long."

"it will make a huge difference."

Kentucky transportati on officials say a barge hit the center pier of the northbound twin bridge sometime between tuesday evening and wednesday morning.

Some kentuckians are now gearing up for more traffic during their*thursday morning commute.

"it would probably add another 45 minutes to an hour to my trip."

The kentucky transportati on cabinet will be checking the pie?

Starting around 9 thursday morning.

This means the northbound twin bridge will be limited to one lane of traffic.

"if it's all slowed down to one lane forever it'll be hard to get everyone back and forth from kentucky to indiana."

It's unclear when the bridg?

Going into the hoosier stat?

Will be back open to two lanes of traffic.

This could depend on the extent of the damage?

There are many aspects crews will be looking into thursday morning to make sure the bridge is in good condition and safe for drivers.

Jb 44news.

A local walmart worker stunned by a customer today?

When they were*flashed




You Might Like


Tweets about this

judy_beyer

Judy Beyer We left hitting buildings behind and now we are hitting bridges 🙄. Barge hits northbound twin bridge; lane restric… https://t.co/iCad3ulUyz 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.