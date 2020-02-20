Inspection Set For Twin Bridges

At nine starts now.

Drivers using the twin bridges tomorrow morning are urged to remain vigilant as they're headed to work.

If you're planning to use the north bound bridge?

You need to be on the lookout?

Because some of those lanes will be closed after one of the piers was hit.

Joylyn bukovac travels to henderson tonight and shares this report.

"since the twin bridge taking you into evansville is already prone to some congestion.

Many drivers are hoping it doesn't stay down to one lane of traffic for very long."

"it will make a huge difference."

Kentucky transportati on officials say a barge hit the center pier of the northbound twin bridge sometime between tuesday evening and wednesday morning.

Some kentuckians are now gearing up for more traffic during their*thursday morning commute.

"it would probably add another 45 minutes to an hour to my trip."

The kentucky transportati on cabinet will be checking the pie?

Starting around 9 thursday morning.

This means the northbound twin bridge will be limited to one lane of traffic.

"if it's all slowed down to one lane forever it'll be hard to get everyone back and forth from kentucky to indiana."

It's unclear when the bridg?

Going into the hoosier stat?

Will be back open to two lanes of traffic.

This could depend on the extent of the damage?

There are many aspects crews will be looking into thursday morning to make sure the bridge is in good condition and safe for drivers.

