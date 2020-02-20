High School Hockey: Carroll, Homestead advance to Memorial Cup Finals

On saturday... to the high school ice... memorial cup playoffs between the fort wayne vipers and carroll chargers tonight... scoring started early in this one... nine seconds in... cameron perry with the redirect in to the back of the net... it's one nothing carroll....wouldn't stay that way long... 1-40 in... man advantage for the vipers..

Hayden scott somehow able to will this one home... vipers tie it up...but nearly eight minutes later... chargers break the tie... 5 on 3... chris woolam lights the lamp with the wrister...chargers go up 2-1... they win 4-2..

They're off to the memorial cup finals on saturday... ???so the chargers move on to play the winner of this game on saturday... homestead taking on leo in the early game at the icehouse tonight..

???pick it up second period... spartans up a goal, and they're adding to that lead... cody hurley goes top shelf... his second goal of the night, and he still wasn't done..

???later in the period, more from hurley... this time he's there on the rebound after the shot from brendan asiala... that's a hat trick for hurley... sparty goes up 4-1... ???homestead goes on to win, 6-1 your