Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > High School Hockey: Carroll, Homestead advance to Memorial Cup Finals

High School Hockey: Carroll, Homestead advance to Memorial Cup Finals

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
High School Hockey: Carroll, Homestead advance to Memorial Cup FinalsHigh School Hockey: Carroll, Homestead advance to Memorial Cup Finals
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

High School Hockey: Carroll, Homestead advance to Memorial Cup Finals

On saturday... to the high school ice... memorial cup playoffs between the fort wayne vipers and carroll chargers tonight... scoring started early in this one... nine seconds in... cameron perry with the redirect in to the back of the net... it's one nothing carroll....wouldn't stay that way long... 1-40 in... man advantage for the vipers..

Hayden scott somehow able to will this one home... vipers tie it up...but nearly eight minutes later... chargers break the tie... 5 on 3... chris woolam lights the lamp with the wrister...chargers go up 2-1... they win 4-2..

They're off to the memorial cup finals on saturday... ???so the chargers move on to play the winner of this game on saturday... homestead taking on leo in the early game at the icehouse tonight..

???pick it up second period... spartans up a goal, and they're adding to that lead... cody hurley goes top shelf... his second goal of the night, and he still wasn't done..

???later in the period, more from hurley... this time he's there on the rebound after the shot from brendan asiala... that's a hat trick for hurley... sparty goes up 4-1... ???homestead goes on to win, 6-1 your




You Might Like


Tweets about this

helenaironline

Independent Record The Helena High School Bighorns hockey team won another tournament last weekend in Great Falls. https://t.co/Ut3ivWJoIj 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Homestead's MacDonald picks Bethel [Video]Homestead's MacDonald picks Bethel

Homestead's MacDonald picks Bethel

Credit: WFFTPublished

Andover Girls Hockey Team Shoots For Victory [Video]Andover Girls Hockey Team Shoots For Victory

Andover is the number two seed -- with a goal of finishing number one, reports Norman Seawright III (1:38). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.