After crossing guard death, principal asks drivers to 'pay attention'

EXPECTED TO RE-OPEN INLESS THAN AN HOUR.FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND ANENTIRE SCHOOL - AREMOURNING THE LOSS OFBOB NILLTHE CROSSING GUARDWAS HIT AND KILLED WHILEON THE JOB.HE SAVED TWO STUDENTSIN HIS FINAL MOMENTS.THE CRASH HAPPENEDTUESDAY MORNING NEAR54TH AND LEAVENWORROAD IN K-C-K.NILL WAS HIT WHEN A CARFAILED TO STOP AT THECROSSWALK ONLEAVENWORTH ROAD.THE SCHOOL NOW HOPESDRIVERS LEARN A LESSONFROM THIS TRAGED41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ EXPLAINS.THIS MORNING THEPASTOR FROM THE CHRISTTHE KING PARISH AND ATEACHER STOOD AT THISCROSSWALK TO SERVE ASFAMILIAR FACES FOR THESTUDENTS AND STAMOURNING THE MR. BOBNILL THE CROSSINGGUARD.THIS AFTERNOON THESCHOOL'S PRINCIPALADDED THIS CROSS TOMEMORIAL THACONTINUES TO GROW.THE SCHOOL IS LEANINGON THEIR FAITH TO HELPTHEM HEAL DURING THISDIFFICULT TIME.WHILE THEY'RE GRIEVINGTHE SUDDEN PASSING OFTHE CROSSING GUARD--THERE ARE SOME WHO'VEBROUGHT UP TRAFFCONCERN HERE IN THEAREA OF LEAVENWORTHROAD AND NORTH 54TSTREET.THE PRINCIPAL TOLD USSHE HAS PERSONALLYSEEN DRIVERS GOINGAROUND SCHOOL BUSESTHAT HAVE CROSSINGARMS EXTENDED ANDINDIVIDUALS IGNORINGTHE SCHOOL ZONE SPEEDLIMIT.SHE HOPES THATTRAGEDY WILL MAKEDRIVERS MORE ATTENTIVE.CATHY FITHIAN/PRINCIPAL OFCHRIST THE KING PARISHSCHOOL/we don"t want this tohappen to anyone"sfamily, bob"s family issuffering our family"ourschool family is sufferingbecause bob is gone.

Slowdown.

That"s all we"reasking is pay attention whileyou"re driving what"s itgoing to take?

Is it going totake?

Is it going to take foranother life tp be loss?

Will itbe a child next time?there"s no reason if we allpay attentioA SPOKESPERSON FORTHE UNIFIED GOVERNMENTSAID THE THE CITY"STRAFFIC ENGINEER WILLREVIEW THIS LOCATIONFOR ANY NEEDEDIMPROVEMENTS.IN KANSAS CITY KANSAS.ANDRES GUTIERREZ 41ACTION NEWS.THE FAMILY HAS MADEFUNERAL ARRANGEMENTSTO CELEBRATE THE LIFEOF BOB NILA VISITATION WILL BEHELD THIS SUNDAY.THE FUNERAL