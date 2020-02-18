Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:14s - Published Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in a contentious debate Wednesday night that threatened to scramble even further the party's urgent quest to defeat President Donald Trump.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Bloomberg, Sanders under attack at Democrats' Nevada debate From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike...

New Zealand Herald - Published 2 hours ago



Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate after surging poll numbers Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday’s Democratic primary debate, according...

CBS News - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like