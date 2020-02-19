Global  

'Thankful to SC': Shaheen Bagh protesters after meeting SC-appointed mediators

Shaheen Bagh protesters spoke after meeting SC-appointed mediators.

The protesters were thankful to the Supreme Court for sending mediators to suggest a midway.

SC appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde & Sadhana Ramachandran.
Tears and defiance as Shaheen Bagh protesters meet SC mediators

Advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as well as former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah went...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNA


Free to protest but others have rights too, say Shaheen Bagh mediators

Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, mediators appointed by the Supreme Court to...
IndiaTimes - Published


