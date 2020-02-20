Bicyclist killed in crash in West Palm Beach

UNDER INVESTIGATION IN PALMBEACH COUNTY.

THE SHERIFF'SOFFICE SAYS A BICYCLIST WASKILLED ON MILITARY TRAIL JUSTNORTH OF OKEECHOBEE BOULEVARD.DEPUTIES SAY TWO OTHERVEHICLES WERE INVOLVED.

BODRIVERS STAYED ON SCENE.DEPUTIES TELL US THE VICTIM ISA MALE, BUT WE DON'T KNOW HISIDENTITY AT THIS TIME.