Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada
Top Moments From the
Democratic Debate in Nevada Six Democratic candidates qualified
for the fiery debate in Nevada,
including billionaire
Michael Bloomberg.
The Nevada debate was
Bloomberg's first appearance
on a Democratic debate stage.
The former NYC mayor
was attacked on several
fronts by the other candidates, including his record on stop and frisk and not releasing his tax returns.
Senator Elizabeth Warren went at Bloomberg
over allegations of sexual harassment, asking him
to release the women from their signed
non-disclosure agreements.
Bernie Sanders distanced himself from
the actions of "Bernie Bros," but brought
up attacks against his own staff.
Senator Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg
sparred over the fact that Klobuchar forgot
the name of Mexican President Obrador.
Debate between the
two later got heated over
Klobuchar's record on immigration.
Michael Bloomberg stated
that if he were elected
president, on day one he would
rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.
Sanders and Bloomberg
had a heated exchange over
whether or not billionaires should exist.
Bernie Sanders,
Nevada Debate During his final remarks, protestors
interrupted former Vice President
Joe Biden, halting the debate until
they were escorted out of the studio.
The ninth debate among
the 2020 Democratic candidates
precedes the Nevada primary on Saturday.