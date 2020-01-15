Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic debate stage.

The former NYC mayor was attacked on several fronts by the other candidates, including his record on stop and frisk and not releasing his tax returns.

Senator Elizabeth Warren went at Bloomberg over allegations of sexual harassment, asking him to release the women from their signed non-disclosure agreements.

Bernie Sanders distanced himself from the actions of "Bernie Bros," but brought up attacks against his own staff.

Senator Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg sparred over the fact that Klobuchar forgot the name of Mexican President Obrador.

Debate between the two later got heated over Klobuchar's record on immigration.

Michael Bloomberg stated that if he were elected president, on day one he would rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

Sanders and Bloomberg had a heated exchange over whether or not billionaires should exist.

Bernie Sanders, Nevada Debate During his final remarks, protestors interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden, halting the debate until they were escorted out of the studio.

The ninth debate among the 2020 Democratic candidates precedes the Nevada primary on Saturday.