Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MGM Resorts data breach

MGM Resorts data breach

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
MGM Resorts data breach

MGM Resorts data breach

Over 10 million people who stayed at an MGM Resorts property have been impacted by a data breach.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MGM Resorts data breach

ACCORDING TO THE WEBSITE "Z-DNET", THE PERSONAL INFORMATIONWAS POSTED TO AN ONLINE HACKINGFORUM THIS WEEK.M-G-M RESORTS COULDN'T CONFIRMTHE EXACT NUMBERS...A SPOKESPERSON SAYS...THEY DISCOVERED UNAUTHORIZEDACCESS TO A CLOUD SERVER THATCONTAINED INFORMATION OFPREVIOUS GUEST.BUT THE COMPANY INSISTS...NO FINANCIAL, CREDIT CARD, ORPASSWORD DATA WASCOMPROMISED...AND ALL GUESTS INVOLVED HAVEBEEN NOTIFIED.NEARLY A MONTH......AFTER A DEADLY WRONG-WAY CRASH



Recent related news from verified sources

MGM Resorts Says Data Breach Exposed Some Guests’ Personal Information

The casino and hotel giant said “it was confident that no financial, payment card or password data...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters Indiaengadget


Justin Bieber Among MGM Guests Affected by Hacking Data Breach

The personal details of more than 10 million former MGM Resorts hotels guests have been posted on a...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

blackfogprivacy

BlackFog Details of more than 10.6 million hotel guests compromised in MGM Resorts #databreach last year, read the story via… https://t.co/KBhryFDAXX 21 seconds ago

OutrageGuy

Chad Dunsby MGM Resorts says was victim of data breach last year #tech #news https://t.co/5dAv0HQPMh 1 minute ago

LadyRed_6

Sniper Barbie RT @haveibeenpwned: New breach: MGM Resorts had 10.6M records with 3.1M unique email addresses breached last year. Data also included names… 1 minute ago

commonsuppliz

CommonSuppliz👨‍🎨 RT @AngelHealthTech: MGM Resorts confirms data breach of 10 million guest accounts - CNET: #ArtificialIntelligence #IoT #IoE MT @mikequinda… 2 minutes ago

A51FR3D

Asif MGM Resorts says was victim of data breach last year: U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International said on Thursd… https://t.co/REeUs3Zrnk 4 minutes ago

jazminaquinomx

Jazmin Aquino "MGM Resorts Says Was Victim of Data Breach Last Year" por Reuters via NYT https://t.co/lt1GiYulhF 5 minutes ago

TehMafiaJoe

TehMafiaJoe MGM Resorts says was victim of data breach last year https://t.co/Jb0OBEmhYb 7 minutes ago

AngelHealthTech

Angela Wilson MGM Resorts confirms data breach of 10 million guest accounts - CNET: #ArtificialIntelligence #IoT #IoE MT… https://t.co/aovgBT0PIj 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.