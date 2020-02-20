MGM Resorts data breach

Over 10 million people who stayed at an MGM Resorts property have been impacted by a data breach.

ACCORDING TO THE WEBSITE "Z-DNET", THE PERSONAL INFORMATIONWAS POSTED TO AN ONLINE HACKINGFORUM THIS WEEK.M-G-M RESORTS COULDN'T CONFIRMTHE EXACT NUMBERS...A SPOKESPERSON SAYS...THEY DISCOVERED UNAUTHORIZEDACCESS TO A CLOUD SERVER THATCONTAINED INFORMATION OFPREVIOUS GUEST.BUT THE COMPANY INSISTS...NO FINANCIAL, CREDIT CARD, ORPASSWORD DATA WASCOMPROMISED...AND ALL GUESTS INVOLVED HAVEBEEN NOTIFIED.NEARLY A MONTH......AFTER A DEADLY WRONG-WAY CRASH

