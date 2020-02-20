Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Section III basketball brackets revealed

Section III basketball brackets revealed

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Section III basketball brackets revealedFew local top seeds
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Section III basketball brackets revealed

Was suche unbelievable experience.

When you interview the players and talk to the players and coaches it s a very special thing to be able to play outdoors it really is.

Ed section three brackets revealed today in high school basketball - we have some local ams getting top seeds heading in.

In boys hoops - no surprise here.

In class a - 20-0 whiee oro is the team to beat while in class b - undefeated l - le is the dop dog.

Best of the rest for lin teams in boys - proctor is the seven seed class a... defending champ cooperstown is number two in 'c' le-a old forge is the three in class d.

Top sees locally on the girls side - oneida - at 19-1 in class b and brookfield - at 20-0 in class d will




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.