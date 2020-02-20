Who is Alex Friedmann? A look at the advocate accused of with planting guns inside the Metro Jail now < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:48s - Published Who is Alex Friedmann? A look at the advocate accused of with planting guns inside the Metro Jail Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said criminal-turned-advocate Alex Friedmann masterminded an "evil" plan to hide guns inside the unfinished Downtown Detention Center. 0

These three men still out there tonight... accused of being accomplices in a jailbreak plot. A criminal justice advocate Alex Freidman is already behind bars. He's accused of being the ring-leader... and hiding loaded guns in the new Metro Jail-- part of what's being called a massive escape plan.





