Who is Alex Friedmann? A look at the advocate accused of with planting guns inside the Metro Jail

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said criminal-turned-advocate Alex Friedmann masterminded an "evil" plan to hide guns inside the unfinished Downtown Detention Center.
These three men still outthere tonight... accused ofbeing accomplices in a jailbreak plot.A criminal justiceadvocate Alex Freidman isalready behind bars.He'saccused of being thering-leader... and hidingloaded guns in the new MetroJail-- part of what's beingcalled a massi RINGLEADER, AND HIDING LOADED GUNSIN THE NEW METRO JAIL.PART OF WHAT'S CALLED A MASSIVEESCAPE PLAN.




