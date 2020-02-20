Panelists discuss religion, polarization and the public space at Purdue

Around religion and democracy.

The university held an event tonight that invited five experts on different aspects of religion.

The panel included mahatma gandhi's grandson, arun gandhi.

He is the president of the gandhi worldwide education institute.

The group discussed the role religion plays in the pursuit of democracy, civility and the freedom of expression.

Dr. gandhi says less than 50 percent of americans voting, we need to better at executing our democratic responsibility.

"and we call ourselves a democracy.

If you don't shoulder your responsibility to go and vote then you don't have any right to complain about what's going on in that country."

This is the second in a series of events scheduled throughout the semester.

To find a list of upcoming events, head to our website wlfi.com.

94 years