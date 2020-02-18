Global  

Domestic violence summit looking for solutions in Milwaukee after mother, daughters murdered

Domestic violence summit looking for solutions in Milwaukee after mother, daughters murdered

Domestic violence summit looking for solutions in Milwaukee after mother, daughters murdered

Milwaukee community leaders look for new ways to stop domestic violence after two recent high-profile cases in two weeks.
