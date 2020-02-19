Global  

Rapper Pop Smoke Fatally Shot In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Fatally Shot In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Fatally Shot In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Twenty-year-old Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was shot inside a rental home located at 2033 Hercules Dr. sometime before 4:55 a.m.
Rapper Pop Smoke Shot and Killed at Home of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star (Report)

Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed at a Hollywood Hills home owned by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star
Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Los Angeles Home Invasion, Record Label Says

A rising star in rap, he was known for hit songs like "Dior" and "Welcome to the Party."
Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rapper 'Pop Smoke' Shot, Killed In Home Invasion

A rising rapper from Brooklyn was shot dead during a break-in at a home in California.

