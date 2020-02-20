Seat - The new home of the CUPRA tribe

CUPRA now has its own garage where the brand’s future creations will be developed A 2,400 m2 building with CUPRA DNA in every detail The new CUPRA Leon will be presented worldwide on February 20th in the recently inaugurated facilities A sophisticated brand, which is committed to design, sportiness, innovation and uniqueness beyond the world of cars, could not have ordinary facilities.

This is why CUPRA has built a headquarters that fully represents its brand DNA.

Welcome to the CUPRA Garage, the brand’s shiny new headquarters.