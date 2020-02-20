New Jaguar F-TYPE embed Spotify App

The new Jaguar F-TYPE is a true driver-focused sports car that offers reward and engagement like no other.

A new embedded Spotify app enhances the driving experience further, giving Premium Spotify subscribers instant, on-demand access to a growing library of more than 50 million tracks and more than 700 thousand podcasts.

Developed with Spotify, the new app is integrated within the fast, intuitive Touch Pro infotainment system so customers can enjoy their favourite playlists without connecting their phone.

And through the Spotify Connect feature, playback can resume seamlessly from any other device when customers get into their car.