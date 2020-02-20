Global  

Blueface Warns Artists About L.A. Following Pop Smoke's Murder

LOS ANGELES, CA – In the wake of Pop Smoke’s shooting death, Blueface has issued an ominous warning to artists who come to sunny Los Angeles looking for fame and fortune.

Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

