Rapper Pop Smoke Fatally Shot In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Twenty-year-old Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was shot inside a rental home located at 2033 Hercules Dr. sometime before 4:55 a.m.
Rapper Pop Smoke Shot and Killed at Home of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star (Report)

Rapper Pop Smoke Shot and Killed at Home of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star (Report)Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed at a Hollywood Hills home owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comChicago S-TBillboard.com


Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Los Angeles Home Invasion, Record Label Says

A rising star in rap, he was known for hit songs like “Dior” and “Welcome to the Party.” The...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersThe AgeJust JaredBillboard.comSOHHCBC.ca



DonetteHealey

Donette Healey RT @7NewsAustralia: The rapper @POPSMOKE10 was fatally shot Wednesday morning during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California, and so… 3 minutes ago

salisem

Sallyann 🔴 OAN Newsroom UPDATED 4:20 PM PT — Wednesday, February 19, 2020 California police are investigating the death of a… https://t.co/24S0kLIwnC 15 minutes ago

FaithHopeLove75

JESUS✝️ TRUMP #KAG 🇺🇸 #MAGA #SaveTheChildren RT @HeavySan: Pop Smoke, a 20-year-old rapper from Brooklyn whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was fatally shot at a home in the H… 21 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Rapper Pop Smoke Fatally Shot In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion: https://t.co/lNijyrWqLF Twenty-year-old #PopSmoke,… https://t.co/qfzMpoiMzS 43 minutes ago

diverstynews

Diversty News Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, fatally shot at Los Angeles residence https://t.co/HJT4QFNkiF https://t.co/YsHIb4kcrR 45 minutes ago

ArrestsMugshots

ThePoliceReporter.com N.Y. rapper Pop Smoke fatally shot in Hollywood Hills home https://t.co/BPLA4EXTTB #truecrime https://t.co/Y9p2m4HCn5 1 hour ago

7NewsAustralia

7NEWS Australia The rapper @POPSMOKE10 was fatally shot Wednesday morning during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California, an… https://t.co/OLNBRq40OJ 1 hour ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a break-in on Wednesday. https://t.co/TvJ50FMv8K 1 hour ago


Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published

Rapper 'Pop Smoke' Shot, Killed In Home Invasion [Video]Rapper 'Pop Smoke' Shot, Killed In Home Invasion

A rising rapper from Brooklyn was shot dead during a break-in at a home in California.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:52Published

