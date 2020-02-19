Rapper Pop Smoke Fatally Shot In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Twenty-year-old Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was shot inside a rental home located at 2033 Hercules Dr. sometime before 4:55 a.m.

A rising star in rap, he was known for hit songs like “Dior” and “Welcome to the Party.” The...

Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed at a Hollywood Hills home owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly...

