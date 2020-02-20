Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau A man suspected of fatally shooting nine people in the German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, hours after attacks at two hookah lounges, police said.

