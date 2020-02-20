Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Germany > Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau

Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau

Nine killed by gunman in German city of Hanau

A man suspected of fatally shooting nine people in the German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, hours after attacks at two hookah lounges, police said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Germany mass shooting: Man who shot nine dead at Hanau shisha bars was far-right, confession letter reveals

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a German city reportedly...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rudol9h

Abdul Raheem Rudolph Suspect in #Hanau shisha bar shootings reportedly expressed right-wing views. The gunman killed at least nine peop… https://t.co/qTi26uykAe 18 seconds ago

RabbitsYard

Rabbit Of The Yard RT @MailOnline: Gunman who killed NINE people in German shisha bars bloodbath 'is found dead at his home' https://t.co/igsxpgvxaG https://t… 37 seconds ago

tagme_vedi1

vedi RT @AJEnglish: Suspect in #Hanau shisha bar shootings reportedly expressed right-wing views. The gunman killed at least nine people https:… 39 seconds ago

Pc_Free_Zone

Guy👌HATE PC👌CARBON is Innocent 🇦🇺CONSERVATIVE! RT @emm_downunder: Gunman who killed NINE people in bloodbath at two shisha bars in Germany 'is found dead at his home alongside another bo… 2 minutes ago

MailOnline

Daily Mail Online Gunman who killed NINE people in German shisha bars bloodbath 'is found dead at his home' https://t.co/igsxpgvxaG https://t.co/HKGukLewCJ 2 minutes ago

hassbyAllah

حسبي الله RT @doamuslims: At least nine people were killed in two shootings at shisha bars in the western German city of #Hanau. Suspected gunman ex… 4 minutes ago

AJEnglish

Al Jazeera English Suspect in #Hanau shisha bar shootings reportedly expressed right-wing views. The gunman killed at least nine peop… https://t.co/f5vFZ9QTge 7 minutes ago

Bivi_17

Bivi 🇪🇺 🦅 RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Update: A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has expressed e… 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany [Video]Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

Eight people killed outside shops in Germany [Video]Eight people killed outside shops in Germany

The man suspected of two fatal shootings in the city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said. Officers in Germany also found another body at the same address in the early hours of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.