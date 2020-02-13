Grey Talks Dex Into Going to Los Angeles

When Grey (Jake Johnson) finds out Dex (Cobie Smulders) has a case that would take her to LA, he talks her into a road trip so he can buy car that reminds him of his childhood - leaving Tookie (Adrian Martinez) and Ansel (Cole Sibus) in charge of the bar.

From Season 1, Episode 15 - 'At All Costs: The Conrad Costas Chronicles'.

