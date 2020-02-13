Global  

Grey Talks Dex Into Going to Los Angeles

Grey Talks Dex Into Going to Los Angeles

Grey Talks Dex Into Going to Los Angeles

When Grey (Jake Johnson) finds out Dex (Cobie Smulders) has a case that would take her to LA, he talks her into a road trip so he can buy car that reminds him of his childhood - leaving Tookie (Adrian Martinez) and Ansel (Cole Sibus) in charge of the bar.

From Season 1, Episode 15 - 'At All Costs: The Conrad Costas Chronicles'.

Watch 'Stumptown' WEDNESDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
Grey Talks Dex Into Going to Los Angeles

Dex Reveals Why She Didn't Want to Come to LA [Video]Dex Reveals Why She Didn't Want to Come to LA

Dex (Cobie Smulders) tells Grey (Jake Johnson) about the letter from her aunt, who lives in Los Angeles, and the connection to her missing parents while brainstorming how steal a script for her client...

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:36Published

Stumptown S01E15 At All Costs: The Conrad Costas Chronicles [Video]Stumptown S01E15 At All Costs: The Conrad Costas Chronicles

Stumptown 1x15 "At All Costs: The Conrad Costas Chronicles" Season 1 Episode 15 Promo - Dex and Grey venture to Los Angeles to help a client who believes her Hollywood script has been plagiarized by a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:21Published

