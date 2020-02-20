Global  

Michael Bloomberg Comes Under Fire For Transphobic Comments

A 2019 video surfaced of Michael Bloomberg making controversial comments about the transgender community.

The video shows Bloomberg describing a transgender person as “some guy wearing a dress.” He then refers to the person as “it” in a discussion about politicians calling for trans-inclusive protections.

The video was circulated hours after Bloomberg’s campaign released a video looking for support from LGBTQ youth.
