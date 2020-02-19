Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ben Affleck > Ben Affleck admits alcoholism caused him to leave ‘The Batman’

Ben Affleck admits alcoholism caused him to leave ‘The Batman’

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Ben Affleck admits alcoholism caused him to leave ‘The Batman’

Ben Affleck admits alcoholism caused him to leave ‘The Batman’

Affleck recently sat down with ‘The New York Times’ to talk about why he left his acting and directing role in ‘The Batman’.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_newarthill

Scottsdale 'Divorcing her is the biggest regret of my life': Ben Affleck admits alcoholism caused 'marital problems' with Jenn… https://t.co/KAVIdlAm4j 22 hours ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORL D U K RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. 'Divorcing her is the biggest regret of my life': Ben Affleck admits alcoholism caused 'marital problems' with Jenn… https://t.co/8EDw47LZ3a 23 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Ben Affleck admits alcoholism caused 'marital problems' and forced him to quit Batman https://t.co/zeDXpfiDLk 1 day ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 'Divorcing Jen is the biggest regret of my life': Ben Affleck admits alcoholism caused 'marital problems' and force… https://t.co/zgXvlgDkAB 1 day ago

Ebedell20

Eugene Bedell jr. 'Divorcing Jen is the biggest regret of my life': Ben Affleck admits alcoholism caused 'marital problems' and force… https://t.co/YzKzmO5NaC 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lawrence Teaming Up With Adam McKay For Next Role, Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His 'The Batman' Exit & More | THR New [Video]Jennifer Lawrence Teaming Up With Adam McKay For Next Role, Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His 'The Batman' Exit & More | THR New

Jennifer Lawrence Teaming Up With Adam McKay For Next Role, Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His 'The Batman' Exit & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 04:10Published

Ben Affleck Admits Alcoholism Caused Him to Leave ‘The Batman’ [Video]Ben Affleck Admits Alcoholism Caused Him to Leave ‘The Batman’

Ben Affleck Admits Alcoholism Caused Him to Leave ‘The Batman’ Affleck recently sat down with ‘The New York Times’ to talk about why he left his acting and directing role in ‘The Batman.’..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.