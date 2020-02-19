Global  

Assange offered pardon by Trump, says lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks&apos; publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court heard on Wednesday.

Libby Hogan reports.
