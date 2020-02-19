Assange offered pardon by Trump, says lawyer

Mrs B RT @carolecadwalla: Major bombshells being dropped in Westminster magistrates court today. Assange claims that he was offered pardon by Tru… 2 seconds ago

Maurice Gibbons RT @girlsreallyrule: Julian Assange's lawyer has just told a British court that Rep. Rohrabacher (R-CA) passed a message to Assange from Tr… 9 seconds ago

Jane Langley RT @johncardillo: Not even a good lie by Assange’s lawyers, a moronic unethical legal strategy, and now a guarantee that he’ll never receiv… 24 seconds ago

The Progressive RT @1Progressivism: Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia helped leak... https://t.co/oNUiEaQtHT 27 seconds ago

Esa Junttari @HamillHimself Trump Offered Assange Pardon if He Covered Up Russian Hack, WikiLeaks Founder’s Lawyer Claims… https://t.co/XkSvrnYJjA 34 seconds ago

Rebecca McCartney RT @funder: BREAKING: "Trump offered to pardon Julian Assange if he agreed to cover up the involvement of Russia in hacking emails from the… 35 seconds ago

virgil one #FBPE RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Westminster Magistrates' Court has been told that US President Donald Trump offered to pardon Wikileaks founder Juli… 36 seconds ago