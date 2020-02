23ABC News at 11 p.m. Top Stories for February 19, 2020

DONALD TRUMP MAKING A STOP HEREIN BAKERSFIELD TODISCUSS THE CONDITION OF THESTATE'S WATER.23ABC'S IMANI STEPHENS JOINS USTONIGHT WITH A FULL BREAKSDOWN OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'SVISIT TO THEWESTERN STATES -- INCLUDING HISSTOP HERE IN BAKERSFIELDTHAT'S RIGHT JESS, PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP MAKING QUITE AFEW STOPS IN THE LAST FEW DAYS -HIS STOP HERE IN BAKERSFIELD -ONE THAT ATTRACTED THOUSANDS OFPEOPLE OUTTODAY."HELLO TO BAKERSFIELD.

I HEARDA LOT ABOUT BAKERSFIELD"PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TOOK THESTAGE - IN AT A HANGAR ATMEADOWS FIELD AIRPORT.A PART OF THE PRESIDENT'SFOUR-DAY VISITS TO SEVERALWESTERN STATES"FOUR MORE YEARS...FOUR MOREYEARS"THOUSANDS SHOWING UP ON THESTREETS SURROUNDINGTHE AIRPORT - HOPING TO EVEN GETA GLIMPSE OF THE PRESIDENT"I HAVE NO DOUBT WITH WHAT HESAYS ISGOING TO BE GOOD FORBAKERSFIELD"AMONG SUPPORTERS - THERE WEREPROTESTORS -AGAINST THE PRESIDENT'S VISIT TOTHE VALLEY"HE'S SUPPOSED TO BE HERESPEAKING WITHTHE FARMERS OF BAKERSFIELD, HENEEDS TO BE OUT THERE SPEAKINGWITHTHE FARMWORKERS OF BAKERSFIELD.THEY'RE THE PEOPLE DOING A LOTFOR OURCOUNTRY"IN THE ROUGHLY 40-MINUTE ADDRESS- THE PRESIDENT SPOKEABOUT WATER CONCERNS"YOU'D HAVE MORE WATER THAN YOUKNOW WHAT TO DO - YOU WOULDN'THAVE TO BE RATIONING WATER ANDIT'S JUSTABSOLUTELY INSANE.

SO HOPEFULLY,THE GOVERNOR WILL GET HIS ACTTOGETHER"THE PRESIDENT SIGNED A SIGNED AMEMORANDUM TO CONTINUE TOIMPROVE ACCESS TO WATER FORCALIFORNIA'S FARMERS,RANCHERS, AGRICULTURALPRODUCERS, AND RURALCOMMUNITIES IN THE CENTRALVALLEY AND ACROSSCALIFORNIA."THE RESULT OF MISCALCULATIONANDMISALLOCATION OF WATER - HELPTURN NATURAL DROUGHTS TO THEMANMADECATASTROPHES.

I MEAN IT WASREALLY A CATASTROPHE"BUT IN PRESIDENT TRUMP'S REMARKS- HE COMMENTED ONDEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATES"MINI MIKE HATES THE FARMERS -LONGBEFORE WE LEARNED ABOUT HISHATRED OF THE FARMER...I DON'TTHINK HE'S GOING TOBE THE CANDIDATE ANYWAY.

WE'LLHAVE TO START WORKING ON CRAZYBERNIEPRETTY SOON"REFERRING TO DEMOCRATICCANDIDATE, MIKE BLOOMBERG ANDSENATOR BERNIE SANDERS BUT ALSOTHE PRESIDENTHINTED AT A CHANGE OFREPRESENTATION IN THE HOUSE."KEVIN MCCARTHY, WHO - I THINKWE CANSAY - WE HAVE TO WORK HARD - WECAN PICK UP 7 SEATS IN THE STATEOFCALIFORNIA""HE SAID GET RID OF PELOSI,THAT'S OKAYWITH ME"AS YOU REMEMBER IN 2015 --MCCARTHY RAN FOR SPEAKER OFTHE HOUSE BEFORE DROPPING OUT.BUT WITH THEPRESIDENT MENTIONING IT AGAIN --WE ASKED HOUSEMINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHYWHETHER OR NOT HE WOULD TAKETHE OPPORTUNITY TO SERVE ASSPEAKER OF THE HOUSE"IF THAT'S THE OPPORTUNITY TOHAVE THEN YES.

ONE THING I DOKNOW, I WANT SOMEBODY DIFFERENTTHANWHO'S SPEAKER NOW""FIRST THING I'D HAVE A MOREOPENPROCESS, I'D SPEND - INSTEAD OFHAVING A RECORD THE CURRENTSPEAKER HAS WHERE SHE'S ISSUEDMORE SUBPOENAS THAN SHE'SCREATED LAWS,I'D FOCUS MORE ON WHATAMERICAN'S WANT TO DO"FOLLOWING BAKERSFIELD, THEPRESIDENT THEN MADE A STOP INPHOENIX FOR A KEEP AMERICA GREATRALLY.ENDING HIS DAY - BACK IN LASVEGASTOMORROW, IN LAS VEGAS PRESIDENTTRUMP WILL MEET WITHFORMER PRISONERS AT THE LASVEGAS POLICE HEADQUARTERSFOR A GRADUATION CEREMONY.REPORTING LIVE IN STUDIO, I'MIMANI STEPHENS, 23ABC NEWS,CONNECTING YOUAND AFTER THE PRESIDENT'SBAKERSFIELD VISIT TODAY --CONGRESSMAN KEVIN MCCARTHYTAKING TO SOCIAL MEDIA --SHARINGHIS PERSPECTIVE AND EXPERIENCEFROM THE EVENT...ON TWITTER -- THE HOUSE MINORITYLEADER POSTED SEVERALPICTURES AND VIDEOS -- INCLUDINGTHIS PHOTO OF HIMWITH THE PRESIDENT DURING HISSPEECH...HE ALSO SHARED A POST ONINSTAGRAM -- SHOWING THEPRESIDENT WITH A BOX DEWAR'SOLD-FASHIONED CHEWS AND A BOXOF SMITH'S DOUGHNUTS.WITH A CAPTION THAT READ --"LEFT SOME LOCAL TREATS WITH THEPRESIDENT ON AIR FORCE ONE."

IT WILL ALSOCOVER THE COST OF ADDING TWOADDITIONAL POLICE PROPERTY ANDEQUIPMENT SPECIALISTPOSITIONS.THE BAKERSFIELD CITY COUNCILALSO APPROVED MID-YEAR BUDGETAPPROPRIATIONS FOR THE NEW CITYAND COUNTY HOMELESSSHELTERS DURING TONIGHT'SCOUNCIL MEETING.THE FUNDING FOR THEAPPROPRIATIONS IS ALSO COMINGFROM THE 5-POINT-4 MILLIONDOLLARS RAISED IN SALES TAXREVENUE FROM MEASURE N.NOW A 822-THOUSAND DOLLARALLOCATION WILLBE USED FOR THE CITY TO ADDRESSHOMELESS SERVICES.THE BULK OF THE MONEY - 500-THOUSAND DOLLARS - WOULDGO TO KERN COUNTY TO HELP WITHEXPENSES FOR ITS NEWHOMELESS SHELTER AT 29- HUNDREDM STREET.THE REST OF THE MONEY WOULD GOTO SUPPORT THE CITY'S SHELTERTO BE LOCATED AT 19-HUNDRED EASTBRUNDAGE LANE.KERN COUNTY FELT ANOTHER DAY OFABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURES.

THEYVALLEY WAS IN THE LOW-70S WITHCLEAR SKIESAND LIGHT WESTERLY WINDS.THURSDAY, THE RIDGE OF HIGHPRESSURE AND AN INCREASE INEASTERLY WINDS CAUSE VALLEYTEMPERATURES TO REACH THE MID TOUPPER-70S.

BAKERSFIELD WILLHAVE A HIGH OF 76, WHICH WOULDBE THE WARMEST DAY OF THE YEARSO FAR.

LAKE ISABELLA IN THEUPPER-60S AND THE SOUTHMOUNTAINS IN THE LOW-60S.

VALLEYAIR QUALITY REMAINSMODERATE AND THERE IS NO BURNINGUNLESS WITH AREGISTERED DEVICE.OUR WEATHER PATTERN WILL BECHANGING ON FRIDAY.

A SYSTEMIS MOVING ONSHORE OVER LOSANGELES FRIDAY NIGHT ANDSATURDAY MORNING.

THIS SYSTEMLOOKS TO BRING COOLERTEMPERATURES, EASTERLY WINDS ANDWRAP-AROUNDMOISTURE, MAINLY TO OUR SOUTHMOUNTAINS.

AS OF NOW, WE ARECALLING FOR A 30% CHANCE OF RAINTHE THE VALLEY AND A40%-50% CHANCE IN THE MOUNTAINS.WE ARE WATCHING THE TRACK OF THESTORM TO SEE JUST HOW MUCHMOISTURE IT WILL CARRY.

THERE ISA CHANCE FOR SNOW IN THE HIGHERELEVATIONS, BUT WE ARE WATCHINGCLOSELY TO SEE IF THERE WILL BEANY ACCUMULATION.

SUNDAY BRINGSTHE RETURN OF DRY WEATHER ANDREBOUNDING TEMPERATURES TO STARTNEXT WEEK.NEW DETAILS TONIGHT --IN AN UNIANIMOUS VOTE, THEDELANO CITY COUNCILAPPROVED THE PURCHASE ANDIMPLEMENTATION OFAPPROXIMATELY 20 SURVEILLANCECAMERA UNITS TO BE LOCATED ATSTRATEGIC POINTS THROUGHOUT THECITY OF DELANO...EARLIER THIS MONTH -- THE DELANOPOLICE DEPARTMENTPROPOSED THE CAMERAS TO THECOUNCIL -- SAYING THAT THEYCOULDHELP THEM SOLVE CRIMES.BACK ON FEBRUARY 4TH --DELANOPOLICE CHIEF ROBERTNEVAREZ TOLD 23ABC THESE NEWCAMERAS WOULD BE PLACED INHIGH CRIME AREAS AND ALONG PATHSOFTEN TRAVELED AFTER CRIMESARE COMMITTED -- LIKE THE 99FREEWAY WHICH CUTS THROUGHTHE MIDDLE OF THE CITY GIVINGCRIMINALS AN EASY EXIT PATH.CITY OFFICIALS -- ALSO TOLD USEARLIER THIS MONTH -- THATTHE CAMERAS WILL COST ABOUT 160THOUSAND DOLLARS PERYEAR.NEW DETAILS IN THE DEATH OF AFIRE CAPTAIN IN PORTERVILLE.WE'RE LEARNING THE MAN WHO WASKILLED IN THE FIRE AT A LIBRARYTO THE NORTH OF US... WAS FROMBAKERSFIELD -- HIS FAMILYSPEAKING OUT AFTER VISITING THESITE OF THE FIRE AND PAYINGTHEIR RESPECTS...AS WE REPORTED LAST NIGHT THEFIRE BROKE OUT AROUND FOUR INTHE AFTERNOON ON TUESDAY AT THEPORTERVILLE CITY LIBRARY.THE FIRE CLAIMED THE LIFE OFONE FIREFIGHTER, ANDUNCONFIRMED REPORTS SAY ANOTHERFIREFIGHTER ISSTILL UNACCOUNTED FOR.

THEFIREFIGHTER WHO WAS KILLED HASBEEN IDENTIFIED AS 35-YEAR-OLD FIRE CAPTAIN RAYMONDFIGUEROA.ACCORDING TO FRIENDS ANDCOLLEAGUES OF FIGUEROA... HEGRADUATED FROM DELANO HIGHSCHOOL AND RECENTLY MOVEDBACK TO BAKERSFIELD.ANOTHER FIREFIGHTER -- NOWIDENTIFIED AS 25-YEAR- OLDPATRICK JONES -- IS STILLUNACCOUNTED FOR.JUST YARDS FROM WHERE HISBROTHER TOOK HIS FINAL BREATH,ZACH FIGUEROA AND HIS FIANCESAIDEE -- PAID TRIBUTE TODAY TOTHE FALLEN FIRE CAPTAIN."HE WAS NOT JUST MY HERO HE WASEVERYBODY ELSES HERO.

TO THECITY OF PORTERVILE TO THE CITYOF DELANO MYFAMILY HIS FRIENDS.

HE WASEVERYONES HERO.""HE'S AN AMAZING MAN, SUCH ANAMAZING MAN AND AN AMAZING BIGBROTHER."THE PORTERVILLE POLICEDEPARTMENT SAYS TWO 13-YEAR-OLD BOYS HAVE BEEN ARRESTEDON CHARGES OFARSON... MANSLAUGHTER ANDCONSPIRACY.AND TODAY, PRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP DURING HIS VISITTO BAKERSFIELD -- SENDING HISRESPECTS TO THE FALLENFIREFIGHTERS, THEIR FAMILIES ANDFRIENDS."I WANT TO START WITH JUSTSAYING TWO BRAVE FIREMEN DIEDLAST NIGHT IN PORTERVILLE.

ANDWE JUST WANT TO PAY OUR RESPECTSTO THEM.

I HEARD THEYWERE TWO GREAT PEOPLE WITH GREATFAMILIES.

I JUST WANT TO PAY MYRESPECTSTO THEIR FAMILIES AND FRIENDS.BUT, IT'S A TOUGH JOB"PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDED THAT HERESPECTS THEPOSITION OF EVERY FIREFIGHTER.AND AS CREWS CONTINUE TO SIFTTHROUGH HEAVY DEBRIS, SEARCHTEAMS HAVE USED DRONES TO AIDCRANE OPERATORS INTHEIR RECOVERY EFFORTS.BAKERSFIELD CITY FIRE ISASSISTING PORTERVILLE CITYFIRE DEPARTMENT.THEY SENT AN ENGINE TOPORTERVILLE TO HELP WITHEMERGENCY CALLS.COMING UP --THE NINTH DEMOCRATIC DE