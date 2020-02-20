Global  

3 people killed on set of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’, actor responds

3 people died in a tragic accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’.

The tragedy happened when a crane collapsed on the set of the movie.

9 other people also received injuries in the accident.
