3 people killed on set of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’, actor responds 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:38s - Published 3 people killed on set of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’, actor responds 3 people died in a tragic accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’. The tragedy happened when a crane collapsed on the set of the movie. 9 other people also received injuries in the accident. 0

