Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Man City will argue ban disproportionate’

‘Man City will argue ban disproportionate’

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
‘Man City will argue ban disproportionate’

‘Man City will argue ban disproportionate’

Sports lawyer Daniel Geey says Manchester City will argue their two-season UEFA ban for Financial Fair Play breaches is disproportionate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheCardinal2

TheCardinal2 @Saracens surely some interesting reading for the lawyers here? City will argue that their punishment is disproport… https://t.co/Y2OTc4I8ga 3 days ago

samwindrim

Sam Windrim @GooalMouth @ono5985 @gooner145 @OllieHolt22 Apologies if I'm coming across as arrogant. Not my intention. What I h… https://t.co/Ux1qOrcQ5i 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola: It's not over [Video]Pep Guardiola: It's not over

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives his first press conference since City were hit with a two-season European football ban by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. He says the club will..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Soriano: UEFA allegations against Man City simply not true [Video]Soriano: UEFA allegations against Man City simply not true

UEFA’s allegations of Financial Fair Play regulation breaches against Manchester City are “simply not true”, says chief executive Ferran Soriano. City were last Friday given a two-season ban from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.