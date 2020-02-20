VAiFF submission 'A Voice for the Whales' 33 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:54s - Published VAiFF submission 'A Voice for the Whales' In 2018, Pacific Whale Foundation’s founder Greg Kaufman passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer. 'A Voice for Whales' was created to tell the story of his fight to save humpback whales from extinction by educating the public, from a scientific perspective, about whales and their ocean habitat. 0

