FATF: All 39 members barring Turkey sent a stern message to Pakistan on terror funding|OneIndia News

DESCRIPTION: TWO DALIT BROTHERS ACCUSED OF THEFT WERE BEATEN UP AND TORTURED ALLEGEDLY BY STAFF AT A PETROL STATION IN RAJASTHAN ON SUNDAY.

DURING US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S VISIT TO INDIA NEXT WEEK, FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP IS LIKELY TO WATCH A HAPPINESS CLASS AT A DELHI GOVERNMENT SCHOOL.

AHEAD OF US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S TWO-DAY INDIA VISIT NEXT WEEK, AGRA IN UTTAR PRADESH IS WITNESSING A MAKEOVER OF SORTS.

UTTAR PRADESH POLICE ON WEDNESDAY BOOKED THE RULING BJP MLA RAVINDRANATH TRIPATHI, HIS NEPHEW AND FIVE OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS FOR ALLEGEDLY RAPING A WOMAN IN HER 30S FROM 2016 TO 2017 AND FORCING HER TO ABORT HER TWO-MONTH PREGNANCY.

