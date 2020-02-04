Adam Lambert feels 'lucky' to 'celebrate' Freddie Mercury

Adam Lambert admits he hopes he can carry on late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's "spirit" when he is performing with the band.



Recent related videos from verified sources Queen + Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid magic at Fire Fight Australia Queen + Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid magic at Fire Fight Australia The 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers and current frontman Adam Lambert wowed 75,000 people as they recreated Live Aid at Sydney's ANZ.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:55Published 3 days ago Adam Lambert will be performing at Manchester Pride Live 2020! The singer will be kicking off his 'The Velvet Tour' in Europe by performing at Manchester Pride on August 30th. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:03Published 2 weeks ago