Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Adam Lambert > Adam Lambert feels 'lucky' to 'celebrate' Freddie Mercury

Adam Lambert feels 'lucky' to 'celebrate' Freddie Mercury

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Adam Lambert feels 'lucky' to 'celebrate' Freddie Mercury

Adam Lambert feels 'lucky' to 'celebrate' Freddie Mercury

Adam Lambert admits he hopes he can carry on late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's "spirit" when he is performing with the band.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen + Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid magic at Fire Fight Australia [Video]Queen + Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid magic at Fire Fight Australia

Queen + Adam Lambert recreate Live Aid magic at Fire Fight Australia The 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers and current frontman Adam Lambert wowed 75,000 people as they recreated Live Aid at Sydney's ANZ..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:55Published

Adam Lambert will be performing at Manchester Pride Live 2020! [Video]Adam Lambert will be performing at Manchester Pride Live 2020!

The singer will be kicking off his 'The Velvet Tour' in Europe by performing at Manchester Pride on August 30th.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.